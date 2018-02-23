Leisure centre works are now able to continue

Northumberland County Council has stepped in to ensure a programme of remedial work at Ashington Leisure Centre, which was being carried out by Carillion Construction before it went into liquidation, will continue.

The council has agreed to recover the situation and ensure the work will go ahead as planned by covering the £500,000 cost of the work, which it will recoup through Carillion’s contract insurance arrangements.

Carillion built the centre, which opened in January 2016. Under the terms of the contract it was responsible for rectifying a number of defects at its own expense which were outstanding at the time of the opening. The company was in the middle of this remedial work when it went into administration.

The council has instructed its arms-length development company Arch to implement a recovery plan and complete the work.

The work, which starts next week, will include rewiring, tiling and the installation of replacement windows. It will last around three months.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: “We have agreed to push ahead with the remedial work and cover the costs until they can be recouped. Much of the work will be undertaken through the night so it will not disrupt the use of the facilities and will have very minimal impact. The work does however involve some essential rewiring to a piece of equipment which alters the moveable walls that control the length and depth of the pool.

“The pool will still be open and accessible but as its depth and length cannot be altered while the work is carried out, there will be a few swimmers that this will impact on.”