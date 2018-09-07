Leek club holds 50th anniversary show at inn

Green-fingered exhibitors will be battling it out this Sunday in The Olde Ship Leek Club’s 50th anniversary show at Seahouses.

Growers will be going all out to win classes including the best leek in show, biggest leek and best flower arrangement, among numerous other categories.

As well as larger-than-life leeks, perfectly proportioned vegetables and blooming lovely floral displays, the show will boast scores of top-notch industrial entries, where classes will include best cake and best scones.

There will even be a disaster class for those exhibits which didn’t quite go to plan.

Members of the public are able to view the exhibits at the inn from noon onwards.

And if any of the exhibits catch your eye, you can snap up a bargain later at the show’s auction and raffle, which take place at the venue from 8pm.