A frog in a pond in Northumberland.

Given that frog sightings have been reported by members of the public all week, as far as staff are concerned, spring has already sprung.

The charismatic amphibians returned on February 20 and, as with previous years, the frogs are just as popular with local residents visiting the pond to see and hear them as they begin their courtship and mating rituals.

It is also at this time of year that the wildlife charity issues it annual plea for the public to help prevent a conservation catastrophe occurring.

The return of brighter, sunnier days inspires gardeners to start tidying up their ponds after the winter months with many of them moving unwanted frogs and frog spawn from their own ponds into other ponds in the area.

They may think they are doing a good turn moving them around but this can lead to severe contamination and pose a threat to the resident frogs, toads and newts.

Frogs in particular are at risk from two deadly diseases; the first one chytrid fungus clogs their pores and, as they breathe through their skin, causes them to choke. This fungus has already been responsible for amphibian extinction in various parts of the world.

The second disease, which is commonly referred to as ‘red legs’ causes the skin to drop off frogs’ legs subjecting them to a very slow and painful death. This condition is incurable and is on the increase in various parts of the UK.

Alice McCourt, conservation officer at Northumberland Wildlife Trust says: “Frogs are great to watch, but people need to remember they are wild creatures and should be left in their native environment as moving them causes distress. Likewise, when it comes to excessive frog spawn in ponds, our message is clear - leave it where it is and let nature sort it out.”