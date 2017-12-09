Lease is up for grabs at Wooler Youth Hostel from March 2018

The Glendale Gateway Trust (GGT) will shortly be advertising the opportunity to lease Wooler Youth Hostel from March 2018.

The GGT bought the 46-bed hostel for £250,000 in 2006 after the Youth Hostels Association decided to close it.

GGT chairman Frank Mansfield said: “We have owned this popular hostel for nearly 12 years and it has always been profitable for us.

“We are now looking for a committed entrepreneur to develop and grow the business.”

The GGT is currently managing the business in-house during the winter period (when only groups can book the whole hostel).

Last year, The Great Outdoors magazine listed Wooler youth hostel on its list of five of the best places to stay in the UK.

Set on the outskirts of the Northumberland National Park and 400 metres away from Wooler, the facility has different sized rooms, from en-suite to shared.

There is also a series of unique shepherds’ huts. Painstakingly reproduced by local craftsmen, these mobile shelters replicate those once wheeled into the Cheviot Hills to allow shepherds to tend their flocks.

Although purpose-built in 1943 to accommodate the Land Army girls, the hostel has spent most of its life as a YHA hostel.

Its now modern facilities include a dining/common room with Wi-Fi and tables and chairs, self-catering facilities, and a restaurant using local produce where available. There is also a drying room, free onsite car parking and secure cycle storage.

Further information on the lease is available from GGT director Tom Johnston at the Cheviot Centre on 01668 282406.