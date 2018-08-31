Learn how to expand business overseas

North East businesses hungry for overseas growth have a number of opportunities to learn about exporting at a series of events in the region over the coming months.

Organised by North East England Chamber of Commerce and the Department for International Trade (DIT), the first event takes place at Durham Riverside on September 4.

It will focus on doing business in the USA and how to identify opportunities in the marketplace and will feature numerous speakers. It is aimed at companies wishing to locate in the USA who need first-hand knowledge of specific trading conditions.

There is also a further North American exporting event on September 20 at the Stadium of Light with various speakers. The DIT Exporting is Great truck, which is packed full of information and advice, will also be at this event.

A seminar and a roundtable event looking at customs and VAT will take place on September 18 at Ramside Hall.

An event to look at the wider impact on the economy and the opportunity for export will take place on October 9 at Hardwick hall.

There is a further trade mission to Shanghai for a specialist food and drink exhibition in November.