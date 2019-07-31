Learn about the dramatic geological past of the Northumberland coast
The Northumberland Coast AONB season of geodiversity walks continues next week with Dr Ian Kille.
The event will give an opportunity to explore the fascinating stories that the rocks exposed on the coastline tell of our deep past as well as how they have shaped the area’s history.
This fourth geodiversity walk will be at 2pm from the parking area next to Seahouses Farm about half a mile east along the coast road from Howick Hall and will explore the immense scale and occasional violence of the geological activity recorded in the rocks along the coast here.
The dramatic cliff scenery between Rumbling Kern and Cullernose Point featured in Robson Green’s More Tales from Northumberland.
Ian said: “These rocks give a clear sense, when given the enormity of time involved in our geologic past, that the slow accumulation of sediment and the imperceptible movement of our continents around the surface of our planet can not only move mountains but create them too.
“At Howick, as well as exploring the different rock types and what they tell us, we can explore the natural cycles of climate change and experience the huge forces involved when continental crust is stretched to breaking point.”
He added: “This is one of the most exciting parts of the Northumberland Coast AONB showing nature of the dynamic earth we live on.”
The walk will be approximately 5km and will involve some significant scrambling across slippery beach rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness are needed.