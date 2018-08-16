Laura reflects on bronze-medal efforts of 2018

“It’s been a bronze year for me,” said a proud Laura Weightman after winning her second major medal of 2018.

The Lesbury athlete finished third in the 1500m final in the European Championships on Sunday.

Laura Weightman celebrates her 1500m bronze medal at the European Championships.

It came on the back of securing a bronze in the 5000m at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Weightman, 27, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved this year.”

The Morpeth Harrier ran a brave race, finishing Sunday’s final in 4.03.75.

Weightman, coached by track legend Steve Cram, went to the front of the field early on, before fellow Great Britain runner and eventual winner Laura Muir took the lead and upped the pace.

Weightman tried to stay with her and the pair looked on course for a GB one-two.

But the Northumberland athlete began to tire and was overtaken by Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui on the final bend.

Weightman found herself embroiled in a battle for the bronze with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, but Weightman dug deep to secure her spot on the podium.

“I ran a brave and strong race,” said Weightman.

“I was slightly disappointed that Sofia caught me and took silver, but maybe I paid the price for going hard, but I wanted to be brave and I have worked so hard this year.”

Weightman said it was amazing to have two Brits on the podium and, holding the GB flag aloft, she loved every second of her victory lap.

She said: “To do a victory lap with Laura Muir and have two Brits on the podium is absolutely incredible and moments like this is why I train so hard every day.”

Weightman is now turning her attention to the Birmingham Diamond League this weekend, with an eye on qualifying for the final meet in Brussels later this month.

She also plans to run the 5th Avenue Mile, in New York, in September.