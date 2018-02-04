Launch for hall’s fund-raising appeal

The Duchess of Northumberland is to launch a fund-raising appeal for the Hindmarsh Hall in Alnmouth later this month.

The launch event takes place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, February 17, and will kick-start the campaign to upgrade the 250-year-old, grade II-listed building, which is used for a range of village activities and events, including the food festival, pictured above.

Work is needed to the upper hall floor, the exterior stonework, roof and guttering, the east wall and the heating, lighting and insulation.

In December, we reported that the results of a questionnaire would help to inform some of the improvements to be made to the community facility.