Latest title to shine the light on gems in Northumberland

A new book which showcases some of the county’s most precious assets has been produced by a well-known writer and photographer.

Steve Ellwood is behind 50 Gems of Northumberland, which shines a light on the history and heritage of some of the Secret Kingdom’s most iconic places, monuments and buildings.

Locations to make the book include Alnwick, Alnmouth and Bamburgh, while the Union Chain Bridge, Ratcheugh Observatory and the Flodden Memorial Cross are some of the landmarks to feature.

The blurb on the back of the book states: ‘50 Gems of Northumberland is filled with stunning photographs and interesting facts to draw you closer to the places you already know and love, and to tempt you to discover new gems of your own’.

Since the 1980s, Steve has had an avid interest in photography, recording the changing architecture and local history of Northumberland and Tyneside. He is a qualified Newcastle City Guide and a member of the Society of Antiquaries of Newcastle.

The book (ISBN 978-1-4456-7907-5) has been published by Amberley Publishing and is priced £14.99 paperback.

For more information and to buy the book, visit www.amberley-books.com/discover-books/local-history/50-gems-of-northumberland.html