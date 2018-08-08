Latest results from the courts in Northumberland

A Chathill man has been banned from the roads after being more than two times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Peter Bradford, 65, of Newham Hall Farm Cottages, pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened on July 18 at Christon Bank.

He had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

He must pay £210, including a £40 fine, and he has been disqualified from driving for 46 months.

○ A Wooler woman has been fined £60 for dropping a cigarette butt on the floor.

Alichia Burton, 20, of Church Street, admitted the offence, which happened in Leeds in December last year.

As well as the fine, she must pay a £30 surcharge to fund victim services.

○ Harvey Vincent Bellizzi, 27, of Ellington, Morpeth, must pay £60, after pleading guilty to having a quantity of cannabis and using electricity without authority in February 2017. He was also discharged conditionally for 18 months.