Latest results from the courts

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a harassment offence that was religiously aggravated.

Paul Andrew Bell, of Thirlestane Castle Caravan Park, Lowder, Scottish Borders, was committed to prison for 20 weeks – suspended for 12 months – at North Northumbria Magistrates’ Court, which was sitting at the law courts in Bedlington.

The 57-year-old admitted pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of Neil Turner at Alnwick between July 7, 2017, and November 11, 2017.

Bell was given a restraining order and he is required to carry out unpaid work for 240 hours within the next 12 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £500, a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and prosecution costs of £85.

Martin Brown, of Sycamore Street, Ashington, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal – a bay mare known as Milly – by a failure to act, namely failing to adequately investigate and address the cause of its poor body condition, at Great North Road, Stannington, between January 14, 2018, and March 14, 2018.

The 42-year-old was fined £650. He was also ordered to pay costs of £200 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £65.

Amanda Armstrong, 43, of Marlowe Lodge, Blyth, admitted assaulting a police officer by beating him in Choppington on December 7, 2018.

A 12-month community order was made. She was also fined £20 and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Stephen Clazie of Dean Drive, Tweedmouth, pleaded guilty to entering Main Street, Tweedmouth, without reasonable excuse on January 12, 2019, as he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order imposed by South East Northumberland Magistrates Court on August 1, 2018.

The 47-year-old was committed to prison for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

After admitting causing damage to a garden wall and plant pots at an address in Cramlington on November 23, 2018, 24-year-old Daniel Biggs of Cateran Way, Cramlington, was fined £316 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85.