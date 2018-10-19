Latest results from the courts

A Hadston man has been given a curfew after being caught more than four times over the drink-drive limit.

David Nigel Hay, 58, of The Parks, pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred on September 19.

He admitted to being in charge of a Skoda Fabia on the Togston Road and giving a reading of 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Hay was given a six-month curfew which will be electronically monitored, ordering him to stay at his address between 9pm and 6am daily.

He has been disqualified from driving for a year, which can be reduced if he completed a course. Hay also needs to pay £170 in costs.

○ A Shilbottle woman who was caught almost three times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads.

Brogan Mary Hutton, 27, of The Square, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on September 23 between Alnwick and Shilbottle.

She was caught with having 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Magistrates disqualified Hutton from driving for 22 months. This can be reduced if she completes a course. She must also pay £470 in costs, including a £350 fine.

○ A man has been fined £120 for possessing a quantity of cocaine.

Clint Wayne Baird, 29, of Grange Road, Morpeth, pleaded guilty to having 3.59 grams of the Class A drug cocaine hydrochloride at Ashington last year.

He was ordered to pay £235, including the fine, and the substance was destroyed.

○ A Morpeth man has pleaded guilty to fleeing two filling stations without paying for £146-worth of fuel.

Mark Gary Haire, 30, of Willowburn, has been ordered to pay costs of £308, including a £120 fine and £73 in compensation.