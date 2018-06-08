Latest results from the courts

Magistrates heard how a man made several 999 emergency telephone calls in the space of a few hours.

Andrew Middlemiss, 49, of Henderson Court, Tweedmouth, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending a false message by public electronic communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Rehana Haque, prosecuting, catalogued the series of 999 calls made by the defendant in the early hours of April 14.

The first was at 1.05am when the defendant told the call handler he had taken an overdose. Magistrates were told he was also abusive towards the call handler.

A second call was made at 5.16am when the defendant told the call handler he had assaulted someone in a nightclub.

Another 999 call was made at 5.32am, followed by a fourth at 5.49am in which the defendant said he had a gun and was not afraid to use it, although it emerged later in the call that he did not have a gun.

Police officers arrested him at his home at 6am.

Magistrates called for pre-sentence reports and were told the defendant had mental health issues and had called 999 as a result of frustration and anxiety. He had not realised he was committing an offence.

John Monkhouse, in mitigation, said it was important for his client to be able to access support services.

“He has never had a gun and it was a stupid thing to say,” he added.

He was given a rehabilitation order for 12 months with a fine and costs of £195.

l At South East Northumberland Magistrates Court, David Patrick McAdams, 52, of Boulmer Village, was fined £200 with a £30 victim service surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving with no insurance. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

l Nathan John Kelly, 25, of Queen Street, Ashington, was fined £30 after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Portia Street, Ashington, on May 10. He also admitted destroying a mattress in a cell at Wallsend custody suite and was fined £75, with £85 costs, ad was order to pay compensation.