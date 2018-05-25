Latest results from the courts

A Warkworth man has been given a restraining order after pleading guilty to harassment.

Alexander Edward John Beeby, 26, of Montague Avenue, accepted that, between April 21 and 24, he harassed a woman at various locations in Northumberland and North Tyneside, by following, approaching and confronting her.

As well as the restraining order, Beeby must complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, serve a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £320, including £150 in compensation.

○ A Red Row man has been fined for sending an obscene message. Kieran Griffiths, 20, of Swarland Terrace, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending a message which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

The offence happened on February 11, at Amble. Griffiths must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and was given a restraining order. He must pay £270, including a £50 fine and £50 compensation.

○ An Amble man who assaulted a woman has been ordered to pay compensation to his victim.

David Moore, 26, of Straffen Court, pleaded guilty to an assault by beating, which occurred in the town on April 7.

He must pay £125 in compensation, plus £170 in additional costs, and complete 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

○ A man has been jailed for eight weeks, after assaulting a police officer while he was serving a suspended prison sentence for making threats to kill.

Christopher Martin, 43, of Sidney Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Robertson in the town on Monday, May 14. It happened while he was serving a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, which was imposed at the start of May, after he had made threats to kill a police officer on March 31.