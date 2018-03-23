Latest results from the courts

The latest results from Mid and South-east Northumberland Magistrates’ Court, in Bedlington.

An Alnwick man has been given a restraining order after harassing a woman by downloading social-media images of her.

Piotr Nowacki, 43, of Sycamore Avenue, harassed Leah Forsyth between the start of May and December 5 last year.

He admitted contacting her and accessing her social-media account with the profile, Let’s Do Travel, and downloading pictures of her from social media on his profile.

He must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

He was told not to contact the victim or access any social-media account that he knows or thinks is hers. He must also pay £170 in court costs.

○ An Ashington man has been fined for possessing heroin. Carl Brian Edward Anderson, 42, of Hawthorn Road, admitted the February 8 offence.

As well as the fine, he must pay £115 in court costs. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

○ An Ellington woman has pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Karen Marie Lycett, 59, of Beech Drive, admitted the offence against Rosayne Coxon on October 19 last year. She was ordered to pay a total of £235, including a £120 fine.

○ A man has been sentenced for purchasing or trying to buy items with a stolen bank card.

John William Hunstone, 39, of Broomlee, Ashington, pleaded guilty to fraud, after trying his luck at numerous Ashington shops on November 17 last year. He used the stolen bank card to buy £46-worth of items and attempted to buy a further £75 of goods.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £75 compensation.