Latest results from the courts

The latest results from Mid and South-east Northumberland Magistrates’ Court.

A man has been ordered to pay £1,875 after assaulting a woman and damaging her phone and clothing.

Trent Martin, 39, of Blackthorn Drive, Blyth, pleaded guilty to damaging £1,100-worth of property belonging to Nichola Martin.

He was also found guilty of assaulting her. Both incidents happened on July 18 last year.

Martin must pay £1,250 in compensation and £625 in court costs. He was also given a two-year restraining order, must complete a building better relationship programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement, as well as carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

○ A drink-driver who was more than three times over the legal limit has been banned for 25 months.

Stephen Bush, of Olympia Avenue, Guide Post, admitted the offence, which happened on February 4 this year.

He was driving his Audi A6 along the A1068 at Choppington and was caught with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg. Bush also admitted driving through a red light.

As well as his driving ban, he needs to pay £726, including a £583 fine.

○ A vandal has been ordered to pay £105 compensation after damaging property at a pub.

Philip Ison, 40, of George Street, Ashington, pleaded guilty to destroying a glass, bottles of alcohol, a fire extinguisher and a light at JD Wetherspoon in June last year.

He was also fined £80 and must pay £40 in court costs.

○ David Ian Kevin Finlayson, 29, from Acredale Road, Eyemouth, pleaded guilty to assaulting Kerry Brown, in Berwick, on December 10.

He must pay £170, complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and was made the subject of a supervision requirement.