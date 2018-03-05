Latest results from the courts

A Northumberland man has been told to expect a substantial prison sentence after admitting drugs charges.

Martin McKnight, 29, of Hawthorne Crescent, Prior Park, Tweedmouth, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He also admitted a drink-driving offence.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the starting point was an 18-month sentence so the case should be committed to Newcastle Crown Court because the magistrates’ sentencing powers were insufficient.

Police searched the defendant’s rented property on November 25, and found packets of cocaine and cannabis in a kitchen drawer and £1,160 cash in a shoe in a cupboard. Police also seized £460 and an iPhone from McKnight’s BMW.

Magistrates heard that 12g of cocaine with an estimated street value of £480 and 27g of cannabis with an estimated street value of £240 was found. McKnight admitted that he was selling them to make money.

The defendant, a factory manager in Berwickshire, also admitted having a further 50oz of cannabis and three-to-four ounces of cocaine.

Magistrates committed the case to the crown court on March 22, and called for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

The court heard the drink-driving offence happened in Tweedmouth on February 5. He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to the police station where he gave a camic reading of 87mg alcohol in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg. He was given a 22-month driving ban and told to pay a fine and costs of £415.

○ Christopher Munro, 22, of Chestnut Way, Widdrington, has been banned from driving for 56 days and must pay £1,012 in fines and costs. He admitted speeding and driving without due care on the A1 between Alnwick and Felton on September 28, clocking speeds of 108mph.

○ A Cramlington man has been given a five-year restraining order after pleading guilty to harassing a woman.

Michael Stuart Wallace, 42, of Glenluce Drive, admitted the charge, which included sending continuous unwanted emails, texts, calls and letters.

Wallace must also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £400 and must pay a further £170 in court costs.