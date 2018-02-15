Latest results from the courts

An Alnwick man has been given a curfew after assaulting two people at Cramlington hospital.

John James Lundy, 39, of Lower Barresdale, pleaded guilty to assaulting Stephanie Craigs and Scott Bruce on January 23.

He has been given a 20-week curfew with electronic monitoring and must pay £350 compensation.

○ A Bedlington man has pleaded guilty to sexually touching a woman aged 16 and over when she did not consent.

Paul Hodge, 51, of North Ridge, admitted the offence which took place on January 16 at Blyth. He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next year and needs to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for five years. Hodge has to pay £270, including £100 compensation.

○ A man has been given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for carrying an offensive weapon.

Colin Gillie, 38, of Riversdale House, Stakeford, Choppington, pleaded guilty to having a claw hammer, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, in a public place.

He has to complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the next year and pay £200 court costs.

○ A Blyth man who dishonestly used his mother’s bank card has been given an eight-week prison term, suspended for 12 months.

Christopher John Beaney, 39, of Lonsdale Avenue, pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud and theft.

He accepted that he used his mother’s bank card to make a gain of just over £200.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card, pinching £70 of cash from Robert John Stevens and taking £24 of domestic items from a Blyth shop.

He has been given a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and has been given a restraining order. He must also pay £115 in costs, including £24 compensation.