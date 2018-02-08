Latest results from the courts

A Hadston man must pay more than £1,300 and has been banned from the roads after being found guilty of drink-driving.

John Morris Barrass, 33, of Simonside Crescent, was caught driving under the influence on Hawfinch Drive, in Alnwick, on October 30 2017.

He had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

He has been disqualified from driving for 14 months and must pay £1,390, including a £700 fine.

○ A Wooler man who didn’t show up for unpaid work has been punished by magistrates.

Shaun Wakenshaw, 32, of Golden Square, denied that he failed to attend on November 25 and December 9, but magistrates found him guilty.

He was ordered to pay £150 costs and must complete an extra 14 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, as well as continue with his existing unpaid-work requirements.

○ A thief has admitted to stealing a charity collection box which contained £30.

Sam Thompson, 22, of Hillcrest Avenue, Guidepost, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred in Newcastle last year.

She was ordered to pay £30 compensation.

○ A Blyth man has been sent to prison for 10 weeks after being found guilty of assaulting a woman.

Kyle Patterson, 36, of Ingram Drive, had denied beating up Lucy Elizabeth Holloway at Widdrington in December.

But at the end of last month, magistrates at Bedlington found him guilty.

They described the ‘serious’ attack as a ‘sustained assault under the influence of alcohol’ and said that he continues to blame the victim.

Patterson was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 compensation.

○ A Blyth man who went on the rampage and caused hundreds of pounds of damage has been given a six-week prison sentence.

Darren Ian Hobson, 38, of Twelfth Avenue, was found guilty of four charges of damage at Blyth, between April 29 and May 2, last year.

He damaged windows and walls belonging to various residents, racking up a repair bill of £800.

As well as the prison sentence, he was ordered to pay £115 compensation and was given a restraining order.