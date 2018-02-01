Latest results from the courts

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced for a spate of offences in Alnwick, including smashing a gym window and being threatening and abusive.

Jonathan Ian Watling, 32, of the town’s Dodds Lane, appeared at Bedlington magistrates’ court last Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to damaging a glass panel of the front door of No Limits Health Club, on Fenkle Street, on October 13, last year. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Watling also admitted that, on December 4, 2017, he used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause another person to believe that he would use violence against them.

He was given a six-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a three-year restraining order.

He also pleaded guilty to five more charges of using threatening words or behaviour, between October 16 and November 10, but magistrates did not impose a separate penalty for these offences.

However, magistrates also decided to imposed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order on Watling. Terms of the order include that he must not be in possession of any open container of alcohol in a public place and must not act in an anti-social manner.

○ A Shilbottle man has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Kyle John George Lawson, 22, of Fairfield Road, admitted that, on Friday, January 19, this year, at the Market Tavern, in Alnwick, without reasonable excuse, contacted and spent the night with Lily Nicholson, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order granted in September last year by Newcastle Crown Court.

He was ordered to pay £200 costs, including a £120 fine.

○ Jason Alan Thompson, 29, of Tynedale, Amble, has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention along the town’s Percy Drive in July 2017.

He was fined £60 and had his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points, He also needs to pay costs of £130.