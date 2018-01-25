Latest results from the courts

A Wooler man has pleaded guilty to lying to the Department for Work and Pensions to claim housing and council-tax benefits.

Malcolm Douglas, 63, of Ewart Bridge End, accepted that he did not give full and accurate details about his household income.

He was ordered to pay £535, including a £350 fine.

• Adam Jobson, 23, of Bridge Street, Alnwick, has been banned from driving for 38 months. He pleaded guilty to drink-driving. Berwick Magistrates’ Court heard he was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun on the B1341 near Bamburgh on December 23 when he was caught. He gave a positive breath test of 86mg/alc. The legal limit is 35mg. He must pay fines and costs of £235.

• Three Blyth men have been given suspended prison sentences after being caught attempting to commit burglary.

David Ian Antwiss, 42, of Hambledon Street, John Robert Antwiss, 48, of Beaumont Street, and Justin Michael Walton, 45, of Cowpen Road, pleaded guilty to trespassing at North East Convenience with intent to steal items from inside on January 3 this year.

Both David and John Antwiss have been given a 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and need to pay £200 each. They also need to complete 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months,

Walton was given an 18-week sentence, suspended for 12 months. He must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and must do 50 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. He must also pay £200.

• A 20-year-old stole a set of car keys and drove off with a vehicle before damaging it.

Jonathan Connor Robson, 20, of Warkworth Drive, Pegswood, pleaded guilty to three offences, which took place on September 9 last year.

He admitted that he stole car keys belonging to Gavin Bradley, before taking the Alpha Romeo without consent and then causing less than £5,000 damage to the vehicle. He also accepted a charge of driving without relevant insurance for the vehicle.

He needs to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. He must pay a total of £530, including £360 compensation. He must not hold or obtain a driving licence for 12 months.

• Lee Rutherford, 33, of Beaumont Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to assaulting policewoman PC Downing and intentionally damaging £60-worth of ornaments, belonging to Dawn Cooper, at the town’s Twelfth Avenue, in December last year. He must pay £730, including a £595 fine.