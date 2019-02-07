Latest results from around the courts

An Alnwick man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage.

Trevor Smith, of Ravenslaw Court, appeared at North Northumbria Magistrates’ Court, which was sitting at the law courts in Bedlington, last Friday.

He admitted the charge of damaging a door to the value of £200 belonging to another at an address on St James Estate in Alnwick, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged, on September 10, 2018.

The 41-year-old was ordered to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £40 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gary Burrage, of Winshields, Cramlington, admitted pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to harassment of another in the form of sending abusive messages between December 12 and 17, 2018.

The 46-year-old was given a restraining order and community order that includes 100 hours of unpaid work for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Connor McMillan, 22, of Juliet Street, Ashington, pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen window to the value of £150 without lawful excuse on November 8, 2018, and failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

He was given a 12-month community order that includes 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Nathan Dempster, of Hurkur Crescent, Eyemouth, pleaded guilty to damaging a window overlooking the River Tweed belonging to the Leaping Salmon pub in Berwick, on September 28, 2018, without lawful excuse.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and compensation of £50.

The 21-year-old also admitted damaging the outer window of Bank Hill Cottage to the value of £50 in Berwick on the same day, again without lawful excuse. He was ordered to pay compensation of £75.