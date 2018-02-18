Latest plans lodged with the council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.
Alnwick: 2 York Road, garage extension to side elevation.
Bamburgh: Land south of Mizen Hotel, Lucker Road, installation of electronic communications apparatus.
Beadnell: Wynding Head, 1 The Wynding, demolition and rebuild of one residential unit.
Craster: Land north of Craster Tourist Information Centre, West End, installation of electronic communications smart metering apparatus.
Edlingham: Land west of Appletree Cottage, construction of a purpose-built holiday let, restricted to short-term holiday letting (as amended 13.11.17).
Felton: 65 Main Street, loft conversion – provision of three rooflights to front elevation, provision of two rooflights to rear elevation. Longhorsley: Garret Lee Wood, Longates, prior notification of road to upgrade existing soft tracks. Tracks are required for general access, inspection, silvicultural operations and extraction of forest produce.
Rock: 1 Rock Moor Farm, demolition of existing garage and replacement with new steel-clad garage.
Thrunton: Coeburn Caravan Park, variation of condition 4 pursuant to planning permission Z74/21 to allow the occupation of caravans for the period February 1 to December 31 each year.
West Fleetham: Land west of West Fleetham Farmhouse, replacement of septic tank with new package treatment plant and control kiosk, with associated drainage and new outfall to a watercourse.
To comment, visit https://publicaccess.northumber land.gov.uk