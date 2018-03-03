Latest news on Northumberland's snow-bound roads and pavements

Northumberland County Council teams continue to work around the clock to clear roads, as well as towns, across the county.

Here is the latest position on the roads in their care:

Primary routes have been treated across the area apart from the roads that are closed.

In the north, the council has more than 50 extra vehicles and machines working on the B-roads - all A-roads are now passable. Teams are now working to clear the road from Beal to Holy Island.

In the west, the A68 to A69 Stagshaw is currently impassable due to deep snow drifts over 12 feet in places, with teams working to clear it as our top priority.

But the B6318 Military Road is now passable with care. The A696 near Kirkharle & Knowesgate and the A68 at Carter Bar are now open, although passable with care and teams remain working on the roads. Once they are open teams will work on the Elsdon to Rothbury road.

A county council spokesman said: "In terms of clearing town centres and pavements, in Ashington centre all paths all done and teams are moving onto Newbiggin and Bedlington. We’re also making good progress in centres in Blyth, Seaton Delaval and Choppington.

"Amble main streets are clear and good progress is being made around care homes, schools and bus stops. In Warkworth, main streets are clear. In Alnwick, crews are concentrating on the town centre then moving to outlying streets. Berwick Town centre is cleared and the route to the hospital is done and teams will be moving to the estates.

"In Wooler, we have local farmers and community working to clear streets. Morpeth town centre is all clear and we’re now moving into estates.

"Ponteland town centre is mostly clear, once it is clear teams will go to Heddon on the Wall. Prudhoe main street and side streets are clear, with staff now going onto car parks and routes to schools. Hexham main streets are mostly done, a contractor is working alongside our teams trying to get the main routes into town clear now, from the hospital and train station. Haltwhistle main street is mostly clear.

"Work is due to continue until late this afternoon, with staff returning on Sunday to continue snow clearance activity so that we can get the county back to normal as quickly as possible."