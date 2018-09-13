Latest job stats make for positive reading

Unemployment levels in the North East continue to fall, latest job statistics reveal.

The figures were published by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate has dropped by 0.1% on the quarter and 1.5% on the year (the highest fall in the country), and now stands at 4.4% (56,000).

The employment numbers remain high, although they have fallen compared to last quarter, along with every region in the country.

A spokesman for Jobcentre Plus said: “We continue to see full-time, part-time, temporary and permanent jobs coming through our job centres.

“In Northumberland, we have a series of events running to support older jobseekers into work.

“Several Returneeship courses are being run across the county, building on a successful process started in the region and now being delivered across the country.

“In addition, a tie-up with the Tall Ships Project will see local claimants undertake an engineering-focussed sector-based work academy in Blyth.

“Recruitment continues for Country Style foods for more than 40 production staff and we are supporting a jobsfair in Bedlington on Tuesday.”