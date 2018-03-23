Latest job statistics revealed for region

‘The longer-term picture for employment in the North East remains positive’, it has been claimed, following Wednesday’s release of the latest Labour Market Statistics.

Employment in the North East stands at 1.21million, or 71.9 per cent, which represents a fall of 13,000 over the quarter, but an increase of 15,000 over the year. This compares to a rate of 75.3 per cent nationally.

Unemployment in the region is 67,000 or 5.2 per cent; a fall of 10,000 over the quarter and 21,000 over the year. This compares to a rate of 4.3 per cent nationally.

The claimant count stands at 56,000, or 4.5 per cent in the North East. The national claimant-count rate is 2.4 per cent.

Paul Carbert, policy adviser for the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “The gap between the North East unemployment rate and the national average has halved in the past year.

“Although the short-term figures indicate that the recent growth in employment is slowing, the longer-term picture remains positive.

“We will continue to campaign to reduce skills shortages by linking up business and education.”