Latest job figures for North East announced

The North East England Chamber of Commerce has described recently-released job figures as ‘positive news, with healthy falls in unemployment and rises in employment’.

The Office for National Statistics yesterday released the latest Labour Market Statistics, which paint a positive picture.

Employment in the North East stands at 1,229,000 or 72.2 per cent – an increase of 11,000 over the quarter and 34,000 over the year. This compares to 75.3 per cent nationally.

Unemployment in the region stands at 68,000 or 5.2 per cent – a fall of 7,000 over the quarter and 20,000 over the year. This compares to 4.3 per cent nationally.

The claimant count stands at 54,900 or 4.4 per cent in the North East. The national claimant count rate is 2.4 per cent.

Paul Carbert, policy advisor for the region’s Chamber of Commerce, said: “More positive news this month and a continuation of the recent trend, with healthy falls in unemployment and rises in employment.

“The North East unemployment rate this quarter is a record low. We need to ensure workers can acquire the skills required by businesses to drive forward growth.”