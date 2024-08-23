Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glendale Show has conjured up a last-minute like-for-like replacement for its headline act at the Wooler Showground this Bank Holiday Monday.

Originally planned to feature Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses, Monday’s main event will instead feature the astonishing Spectacle of Equitation, with leading trainers Freddy Steele and Holly Barber showcasing horsemanship techniques from around the world in a show that combines the performance of their magnificent Lusitano horses with ground performers, fire and circus theatricals in a magical demonstration of trust between horses and humans.

Glendale Show event organiser Gemma Douglas, is delighted to be able to offer visitors this world class attraction at the very shortest notice.

She said: “We are incredibly lucky to have been able to secure the Spectacle of Equitation to take Ben’s place, and I know our visitors will be just as amazed and delighted by their performance as audiences have been at major events around the UK this summer.

Glendale Show.

“Our main act is the cherry on the Glendale Show cake, and we’re looking forward to thousands of visitors of all ages coming to Wooler on Monday to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

Organised by the Glendale Agricultural Society, this much-loved rural spectacular offers something for everybody and all the family, from best-in-class livestock, equine, goat and donkey shows, horticultural and industrial product classes, to speciality food and countryside marquees and the highly contested Companion Dog Show – with entries on the day for family pets.

As well as the large livestock show, equine competitions, goat and donkey classes, horticultural and industrial classes, speciality food and countryside marquees, and the highly contested Companion Dog Show, there will be over 200 trade stands, as well as major attractions including, the Aldabra Giant Tortoises.

The Society has always placed education at the heart of its mission.

Gemma said: “It may be a family day out for people to enjoy, but it is also a crucial platform to educate those attending about farming, the countryside, and the environment, while encouraging best practices.

“Modern agricultural shows like Glendale blend tradition with innovation. While the heart of the show remains its agricultural roots – evident in the extensive livestock competitions – there is something for everyone. From countryside sports and leisure activities to a wide range of retail and catering options, this year’s show is designed to appeal to a broad audience, including those with no direct connection to the farming industry.”

Ben Atkinson was forced to cancel his appearance at Glendale very recently.

Ben has issued the following statement: “I am sad to announce I and the Action Horse Team will be unable to appear at Glendale Show. It has been brought to our attention that a horse briefly stabled nearby to our horses at the last event we appeared at has been diagnosed with an infectious disease.

“In light of this our vet has advised us to put the horses who went to the show in field isolation away from the yard until sufficient time has passed with certainty that they have not contracted the same illness. This is something completely out of our control and of course is upsetting and frustrating for us and our team as it is for Glendale Show and all who looked forward to seeing us there.”