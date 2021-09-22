‘Large volume’ of smoke affecting visibility on the A1 as crews tackle fire in the North Charlton area

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

The alarm was raised at 06:44 this morning, September 22 and three appliances from Belford, Alnwick and Seahouses were dispatched.

Northumberland fire and rescue service has said there is approximately “a thousand tons of wood chip burning” and has advised drivers on the A1 in the area to be careful.

A spokesperson said: "We got a call at 06:44 this morning. There is a thousand tons approximately of wood chip burning.”

Earlier the fire service said visibility on the A1 in the area has been affected due to a “large volume of smoke” as a result of the fire.

The fire service said: "Crews are attending a fire in the North Charlton/Brownieside area. This is resulting in a large volume of smoke that is affecting visibility on the A1 in this area. Drivers are advised to take care.”