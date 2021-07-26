The alarm was raised with Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service at 3.55pm on Sunday.

The fire, in the North Side area, was estimated to measure around 100m x 30m.

It prompted a warning from the fire service for people in the area to be careful of where the smoke plume was travelling.

Fire crews from Amble, Alnwick and Pegswood attended and extinguished the blaze.

The cause has not been revealed.