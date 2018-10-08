Landlords invited to annual forum

Landlords and agents based in Northumberland are invited to an annual forum, organised by the county council.

The free event, now in its eighth year, will be held at Morpeth Rugby Club, on Thursday, October 11, from 9.30am.

It aims to update landlords on any new legislation, highlight any industry issues and demonstrate the services on offer to landlords from the council.

Representatives from the Department of Work and Pensions and the National Landlords Association will be addressing the forum on a range of issues.

Topics this year will include landlord fire safety, an update on Universal Credit, GDPR and tax.

There will also be a number of traders exhibiting at the forum including, Northumbrian Water, Jacksons Law and the National Farmers’ Union.

For more details and to register for the forum, call 01670 622299.