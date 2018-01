Police are appealing for information after a Land Rover was stolen in Rothbury.

At about 10.45pm yesterday, police received a report about the vehicle being pinched from Front Street. The owner of the Land Rover (registration WJI 1355) has described the vehicle as being 'distinctive blue' in colour.

Police inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 1199 28/01/18.