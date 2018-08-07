Lady of the North hosts fun-filled events

With the summer holidays now in full swing, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is hosting a number of events at Northumberlandia this August as part of its campaign to get people enjoying their local green spaces.

From minibeast safaris and den building to bird-box making and landscape trails, there really is something to keep children of all ages entertained – and there is no need to book.

The events are as follows:

Tuesday, August 14: Bird Box Making, 11am–noon and 1pm–2pm. £5 pp.

Wednesday, August 15: Go Wild Workshop, 11am–noon and 1pm–2pm. £3 pp.

Tuesday, August 21: Landscape Trail, 11am–2pm. £2 pp.

Wednesday, August 22: Treasure Hunt, 11m–2pm. £3 pp.

Wednesday, August 29: Minibeast Safari, 11am–noon and 1pm–2pm. £2 pp.

Further details on the events are available at www.nwt.org.uk/whats-on

○ The HandleBards are returning to Northumberlandia.

The Bards will be performing Twelfth Night on Tuesday, August 14.

Written in 1601, the play features, among others, Duke Orsino, who is in love with Lady Olivia (who will not have anything to do with him), Viola, a gender-bending heroine who is shipwrecked and decides to cross-dress as a boy, and a pompous butler called Malvolio.

In previous years, The HandleBards have performed As You Like It and Much Ado About Nothing at Northumberlandia to enthusiastic audiences.

Tickets are on sale for the event – £15 per person with U12s going free. To book, visit www.nwt.org.uk/handlebards

The play is being performed from 6.30pm to 9.30pm (including the interval), with gates opening at 5pm. Bring a picnic, chairs and blankets. In case of rain, bring waterproofs.

This is a fund-raising event on behalf of Northumberland Wildlife Trust.