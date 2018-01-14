Lads plan colourful tribute to ‘best friend we ever had’

A group of fund-raisers are preparing to dye their hair for charity, in memory of their teenage friend who lost his cancer battle.

Jack Colledge, Alex Rae, Patrick Turner, Scott Davies, Cameron Pearce, Ben Jones and Matty Smith are doing the colourful tribute next month, in honour of Kieran Wood.

Kieran Wood

The brave 17-year-old from Longhoughton died on February 17, 2016, after a courageous year-long fight against acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

As an 11-year-old, he wanted to find a cure for cancer, with dreams of becoming a geneticist. In a tragic twist of fate, he was diagnosed with the disease a few years later, which eventually robbed him of his life.

The friends – a mixture of former and existing students at Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School – will be dying their hair on the anniversary of Kieran’s death to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

And they are encouraging people to suggest which colour they should have, with purple and green currently leading the way. Matty, 19, from Dunstan, said: “No colour is too far, so feel free to embarrass us – as ridiculous as possible, because when people ask why our hair is so bright, we can say that it is for Kieran and it is for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Kieran was the best friend we ever had. He is loved and missed and we remember him every day. He was such an optimistic, funny and fun-loving person.”

To donate to the cause and to vote on the colour, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/colourforkieran

The group is also appealing to any hairdressers who would be willing to dye their hair. Anyone interested, email m4tthewsmith@hotmail.com