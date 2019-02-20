Labour announces its candidate for North of Tyne Mayor

Jamie Driscoll has been selected as Labour’s candidate for North of Tyne Mayor.

Born and brought up in the North East Jamie is a former engineer, who lives with his wife, an NHS doctor, and his two children. He is a Labour Councillor and has worked hard to represent local people.

Speaking after the announcement, Jamie said: “I’m thrilled to have been selected as Labour’s candidate for North of Tyne Mayor. It is a real honour and I’m humbled that local members have put their faith in me.

“We need a Labour Mayor now more than ever to stand up to Tory cuts, make our voice heard in Westminster and get the investment we sorely need for our schools, services and NHS.

“I have a strong set of policies that will help to make a real difference to people’s everyday lives.”

“I’m going to be working around the clock to get Labour’s message out to voters across Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland.”

Norma Redfearn, Labour’s interim Mayor for North of Tyne, said: “This process has been the Labour Party at its best with a robust debate and open process. We need a Labour Mayor because when Labour is in power we make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives.

“The North South divide has become even more extreme after years of Tory austerity and Jamie will stand up and say enough is enough.

“We have lots of work to do now getting out talking to voters and I’m looking forward to working with Jamie.”