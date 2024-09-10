Kooky pooches star in ‘pawtrait’ gallery in Berwick

Quirky canines from the Berwick area are taking centre stage in a new exhibition called Hair of the Dog by photographer Sarah Jamieson.

Her images reveal the characters of some of our more eccentric furry friends in and around town — the drama queens, the dog-toy obsessives, the ‘minders’ for their human owners and more.

The idea came to camera whizz Sarah — a dab hand at capturing the nature of her human subjects — when she met one of the laziest pooches on the planet, a boxer called Benji.

“I had never seen such an idle dog in my life,” she says. “All he wanted to do was lie in a comfortable spot and have a bit of shut-eye. If he’d been a human he’d have had a glass of beer in one hand, a cigarette in the other and be snoozing in front of the telly.

Sarah Jamieson.

“That’s what got me thinking about all the different dog characters you see out and about and in their homes, and putting a portrait collection together.”

Sarah began by inviting people to get in touch with stories of their four-legged friends and had a huge response.

“It was all about finding the biggest and most interesting personalities, she said. “There were some really moving details about people’s beloved pets — some funny, some sad, some really oddball — and I’ve tried to capture these in the photographs.”

Alongside the images Sarah has featured a short summary of the stories behind each of her subjects.

The collection will be launched at her Pictorial Photography studio on the Ramparts Business Park for an open night from 6pm on 13 September and from 10am to 5pm on 16 September and is open to the public.