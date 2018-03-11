Knife-wielding robbers strike twice in North Tyneside

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses following two separate robberies involving knives in North Tyneside today (Sunday, March 11).

The first incident took place at around 2.15pm at a convenience shop on Elsdon Terrace, North Shields. A man armed with a knife entered the store before taking a quantity of cash from the till and leaving.

Nobody was injured during the incident. The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, had his face covered and was wearing a green, hooded coat and black pants.

Later in the afternoon, at around 3.45pm a robbery was reported at Farmfoods in Longbenton. A man entered the store on The Boulevard before approaching the tills and brandishing a knife. He left the premises with a quantity of cash. He was wearing a dark jacket and had his face covered. He is described as a white man around 5’11” and is thought to have left in the direction of Longbenton Metro station.

Police are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries, and are appealing for information from the public.

Detective Sergeant Mark Rutherford said: “At this stage in our inquiries, we do not believe these two incidents are linked and it is likely that two separate offenders are responsible. However, we will always keep an open mind in these type of investigations.

"I want to reassure members of the public that patrols will be carried out in the area to make you feel safe and reassure local residents. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log 571 110318, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Any information, no matter how small, could help us track down the people behind these crimes.”