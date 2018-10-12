Kirknewton residents’ views wanted

Public consultation is under way on a new Conservation Area Appraisal for the village of Kirknewton.

The appraisal aims to define and raise awareness and appreciation of the special interest of the Kirknewton Conservation Area, explain its heritage importance and plan for its future.

The document describes the distinctive character of the village, which has been shaped by natural and man-made influences, and evaluates and records its special interests, qualities and significances.

The village is rich in history; among the 15 listed buildings within the village are the mausoleum of the Davison family (Alexander Davison was Nelson’s prize agent and friend), and the grave of Josephine Butler, an important figure in the early Women’s Rights Movement.

Several buildings, including the school and parts of the church, were designed by architect John Dobson.

Kirknewton’s Conservation Area straddles two local planning authority areas – Northumberland National Park and Northumberland County Council – and that is why the two authorities have been working closely together on the appraisal.

Coun John Riddle, council cabinet member for planning and a member of the National Park Authority, said: “Kirknewton is beautiful village with a fascinating history.

“We hope that this appraisal will help to conserve and enhance its character and appearance and provide a baseline to inform decisions about the area’s future and the management of change within it.”

The consultation will run until October 31. A copy of the document can be viewed on the Northumberland National Park website, along with details of the consultation process and how you can have your say.