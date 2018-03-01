Kindergarten staff pull out the stops to stay open

Snow might be up to the windows, but dedicated staff at Rothbury Kindergarten have done all they can to keep the nursery open this week.

One team member even drove 37 miles yesterday to open the nursery - and abandoned the car in a nearby street to complete the journey.

Victoria Ridley, from the Kindergarten, said: "As a dedicated and committed company, Rothbury Kindergarten is still open this week serving the children and families within this rural area.

"The snow is up to the windows in parts of the nursery, but we still have children coming in so parents can make it into work."