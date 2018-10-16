Kielder dark skies are ‘one of the best’

Kielder has been named as one of the best stargazing venues in Britain, by holiday-rental provider, Snaptrip.

The company describes the Northumberland location as ‘undeniably beautiful by day, and even better at night, offering ‘captivating views that can’t be missed’.

Kielder is in the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park; Europe’s largest area of protected night sky.

Other locations on the list are Brecon Beacons, Wales; Exmoor National Park, Devon; Galloway Forest Park, Scotland; and Southdowns National Park, Hampshire.