Kids can pick up free fruit at Alnwick’s Morrisons

Alnwick’s Morrisons supermarket is to hand out free fruit to children.

The initiative has come about to prevent unsold fruit being thrown away, to offer young people one of their five-a-day and to help make the shopping trip easier for busy parents.

The Free Fruit for Kids scheme will mean that the fruit – which is ripe, sweet and of good eating quality – does not go to waste.

Every week, Morrisons expects to give away 40,000 pieces of fruit that is within its sell-by window but is at risk of not being sold. The company is giving up the opportunity to sell this fruit.

A range of child-friendly types of fruit – including bananas, apples, pears, clementines and satsumas – will be offered, located on a wooden stand at the front of Morrisons greengrocery area.

Every morning, Morrisons Alnwick’s greengrocers will replenish the free fruit stand with produce that otherwise has a chance of being binned.

An Alnwick store spokesman said: “Sometimes our store is left with unsold fruit and customers would prefer us to find a use for it. So we’re putting out fruit that’s at risk of not being sold for children to help themselves. It’s healthy for them, reduces food waste in our store and will help make shopping easier for parents.”