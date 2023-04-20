The scheme has been launched for all David Wilson Homes and Barratt developments.

Key workers can receive a deposit contribution of £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on a new home, up to the £15,000 limit.

NHS, police and fire services, Highways England, prison and probation services, local authority, and MoD staff are eligible, as are teachers.

Steve Ball, sales director at Barratt Developments North East said: “We were proud to previously launch our Education Workers Deposit Contribution Scheme to help out those working within the education sector.

“We now want to open this up to every type of key worker in the country as a thank you for all their work.

“We are proud to help all those who work so hard for this country.”