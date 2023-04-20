News you can trust since 1854
Key workers in Northumberland can get help with their deposits if they buy housebuilder's new homes

Housebuilders in Northumberland have introduced a new deposit contribution scheme for key workers worth up to £15,000.

By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

The scheme has been launched for all David Wilson Homes and Barratt developments.

Key workers can receive a deposit contribution of £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on a new home, up to the £15,000 limit.

NHS, police and fire services, Highways England, prison and probation services, local authority, and MoD staff are eligible, as are teachers.

Deposit contributions are up to £15,000.
Steve Ball, sales director at Barratt Developments North East said: “We were proud to previously launch our Education Workers Deposit Contribution Scheme to help out those working within the education sector.

“We now want to open this up to every type of key worker in the country as a thank you for all their work.

“We are proud to help all those who work so hard for this country.”

On Barratt Homes properties, the scheme includes free flooring. On David Wilson Homes properties it includes a choice of flooring or fitted wardrobes.

