Keeping Wooler’s countryside tidy

All nine of Verdant Leisure’s holiday parks, including Riverside Leisure Park at Wooler, will be hosting a tidy-up this weekend to support Keep Britain Tidy’s month-long spring-clean initiative.

The events will see guests, holiday home owners and staff take routes around Verdant Leisure parks’ individual woodland and seaside locations to pick up litter and clear the picturesque settings from debris.

The clear-ups will take place at:

Riverside Leisure Park, Wooler (April 13 – 11am); Thurston Manor Leisure Park, East Lothian (April 13 – 2pm); Scoutscroft Leisure Park, Berwickshire (April 13 – 11am); Pease Bay Leisure Park, Berwickshire (April 13 – 10am); Queensberry Bay Leisure Park, Dumfriesshire (April 13 – 2pm); Kingfisher Leisure Park, County Durham (April 13 – 11.30am); Heather View Leisure Park, County Durham (April 13 – 2pm).