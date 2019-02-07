Keep calm and be mindful at nature reserve

A day of mindfulness is being held at a Northumberland nature reserve.

On Saturday, the North East based School of Mindfulness will be hosting an event at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Druridge Bay, from 10am to 3.30pm.

A Day of Mindfulness is being led by Michael Atkinson, director of the school, and is open to everybody, from those new to mindfulness meditation who just want to dip their toe in the water, to people who have prior mindfulness experience. Whichever, they will find the day calming and energising.

Secure a place at www.schoolofmindfulness.co.uk