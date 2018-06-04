Keep active with new student membership

New flexible access to sport and leisure activities is to be offered to thousands of students across Northumberland this summer.

A new student membership is to be introduced by Active Northumberland to make it easier for young people to get involved in sport and activity.

Until September 2, all full-time students aged 16 and over will be able to get weekly, unlimited access to 14 Active Northumberland leisure centres, 10 pools and more than 450 fitness classes, for £8 per week.

There will be no contract or tie-ins and the new rate will offer a substantial discount for students wishing to exercise regularly.

Northumberland county councillor Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure services, said: “Active Northumberland is committed to widening opportunities for people of all ages to engage in sport and physical activity and to promote healthy lifestyles.

“By significantly reducing prices to students who have very limited income, we’re doing our bit to help more young people get active more often.

“We hope this offer will be welcomed by local students and those returning from university for the summer.”

Students wishing to take advantage of this summer offer can purchase this online only at www.activenorthumberland.org.uk

Proof of full-time student status – student card for university students, or proof of age for sixth-formers – will need to be shown when picking up your Active card at reception.