Keen photographer wins competition with image of starlings at Amble harbour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fiona Haughton entered the photograph in the ‘nature’ competition run by Ryton and District Camera Club, of which she is a member – and was delighted when it was judged the best of the printed images.
Fiona, a keen amateur photographer, was visiting Amble when she spotted the adult starling and two juveniles hopping about on the lobster pots.
“I started taking shots with my camera they didn’t seem to mind – in fact, they were really up for it, almost as if they were posing,” she said.
The camera club meets at Cross House community Centre at Ryton, in the Tyne Valley, on Tuesday evenings and welcomes new members. (rytoncc.weebly.com).