Kayaker rescued by Seahouses lifeboat crew after capsizing off the Northumberland coast
On Sunday, June 9 at 4.33am, Seahouses inshore lifeboat responded to a request for urgent assistance and made best speed to the search area along with the Craster inshore lifeboat as back up.
Crew scanning the search area from the station spotted the casualty in the water clinging to his capsized kayak.
He was found cold and uncommunicative due to potential hypothermia. He was quickly pulled aboard the lifeboat and brought ashore before an ambulance took him to the Northumbria Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
Meanwhile, Craster inshore lifeboat was able to recover the capsized kayak.
The casualty made a full recovery and called at Seahouses lifeboat station later that day to thank the crew and recover his kayak.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer, Ian Clayton, said: "The RNLI are the charity here to save lives at sea, and our crew did just that. I doubt this chap may have been able to have hung on much longer, and his Mayday distress radio call may have saved his life.”
