Lifeboat crews carried out a dramatic early morning rescue after a kayaker capsized between Seahouses and the Farne Islands.

On Sunday, June 9 at 4.33am, Seahouses inshore lifeboat responded to a request for urgent assistance and made best speed to the search area along with the Craster inshore lifeboat as back up.

Crew scanning the search area from the station spotted the casualty in the water clinging to his capsized kayak.

He was found cold and uncommunicative due to potential hypothermia. He was quickly pulled aboard the lifeboat and brought ashore before an ambulance took him to the Northumbria Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

Meanwhile, Craster inshore lifeboat was able to recover the capsized kayak.

The casualty made a full recovery and called at Seahouses lifeboat station later that day to thank the crew and recover his kayak.