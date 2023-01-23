The 52-year-old woman had been missing for around 15 minutes off Seahouses when a Mayday call was made by the rest of her party.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore lifeboat at 12.47pm on Sunday but the woman was rescued before it left the station.

She was very cold and brought to the lifeboat station where she was diagnosed with hypothermia. After a warming shower, an ambulance was called.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

There was concern about the remaining nine members of the party as the sea conditions were challenging and one of the Coastguard team had noticed one paddling in a different direction from the rest.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 2.10pm. By the time it arrived near the first group they had managed to get ashore and the Coastguard confirmed they were all safe and well.

It then headed towards Bamburgh where the other kayaker was heading. He had just landed when the lifeboat arrived and again he was safe and well. He had parked his car at Bamburgh.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: “These kayakers did exactly the right thing in putting out a Mayday call promptly, as sea conditions were not good.

"We and the kayakers are very grateful to the local fishing boat who reacted so swiftly to their distress call.