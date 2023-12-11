Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm on Sunday after the kayaker got into difficulty in the bay off Seahouses golf course and was in the water.

The Coastguard received multiple 999 calls from the public concerning the incident.

Before Seahouses inshore lifeboat had launched, the Coastguard received information that the kayaker was safely ashore.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat launching on service.

The crew then travelled in the station Land Rover to check if he needed any medical attention. Apart from being wet and cold, he declined any medical assistance.