Kayaker raises alarm after capsizing at Seahouses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm on Sunday after the kayaker got into difficulty in the bay off Seahouses golf course and was in the water.
The Coastguard received multiple 999 calls from the public concerning the incident.
Before Seahouses inshore lifeboat had launched, the Coastguard received information that the kayaker was safely ashore.
The crew then travelled in the station Land Rover to check if he needed any medical attention. Apart from being wet and cold, he declined any medical assistance.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "The kayaker did exactly the right thing and by carrying a marine VHF radio, he was able to send a Mayday distress call, giving his exact location, when he realised he was in a potentially dangerous situation. The crew were relieved that he had managed to get ashore unaided, and that he was otherwise OK.”