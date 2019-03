Kay Harding, who owns the beauty salon Beauty Queen in Amble, is on cloud nine after winning a prestigious award.

She was highly commended in the independent beautician of the year category at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

There were 32 categories, each with 10 finalists, with a winner and highly commended in each.

Kay said: “The night overall was an amazing experience and I am overwhelmed to have received an award as I was up against some very big competition.”